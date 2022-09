Regarding the letter “Valentine’s low-profile campaign won’t sell with voters” (Aug. 31): I believe there’s another pandemic that has slowly infected our great nation. I’m referring to the annoying three-name pandemic. Some say the more names you use, the higher tax you pay. One thing we should all agree on: If someone wants to keep her maiden name after marriage, like Trudy Busch Valentine, that’s fine, but I believe having two last names is just silly.