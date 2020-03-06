Letter: Similar to prohibition, restricting abortion could backfire

Regarding “Used to giving orders, Kansas abortion foes can’t cut a deal” (Feb. 28): Contrary to what some believe, overturning Roe v. Wade wouldn’t outlaw abortion, nor would outlawing abortion eliminate it. Striking down Roe would leave the legality of abortion up to the states as it was in 1973. Some states would outlaw it, others would not. But this is not 1973, and what the court, Congress, the church or President Donald Trump think about abortion may be irrelevant.
In 1973, air travel was not cheap and easily available like it is now. Most women couldn’t access out-of-state or overseas abortion options. Safe, effective and inexpensive drugs such as RU-486, available online, and other abortion options, did not exist in 1973. Unless Americans are willing to live in the ultimate police state, where pregnancy tests are required for travel and using the internet is a crime, abortion will be unstoppable.
As was learned from prohibition, outlawing something can have unexpected consequences. With over 60% of the public opposing the overturn of Roe v. Wade, draconian measures to stamp out abortion could badly backfire as prohibition did. It is doubtful that the public would ever accept a law that requires raped and battered women to carry inside them for nine months the product of the monster who attacked them. Politicians, especially Republicans, have latched onto the abortion issue much as they did with prohibition. But outlawing abortion could well be a case of careful what you wish for, you may get it.
Will Richardson • Jackson, Mo.