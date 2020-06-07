Letter: Simple kindness will help see America through crisis

Recently I went to Barnes-Jewish Hospital for coronavirus testing, as is required before a surgical procedure. Upon arriving, I was greeted by a woman who took my temperature, and asked a lot of pandemic-related questions so that I could enter the building. After completing her routine, she looked at me and said “Honey, that is a beautiful shirt you have on.” And she left me with a “God bless you.”
The receptionist at the office was very busy but also was also very friendly and helpful to me.
The physician who performed the coronavirus test had a title on his name badge indicating that he is a highly skilled specialty surgeon, yet here he was performing a very mundane task, in a cheerful manner.
On the way home, I stopped at a drive-thru restaurant for a sandwich. The young lady who handed it to me said, “Here you are, darlin’.”
That all got me to thinking. Despite all of the gloom and doom, I had just experienced the real America. Different people, different races, different cultures, doing their daily duties to the best of their abilities. These are the people who will see us through the current problems and allow us to continue to be the greatest nation on Earth.
Ralph Horton • St. Louis County
