Letter: Simple regulations could decrease deaths from gun violence

Regarding "Gun violence in America: A long list of forgotten victims" (July 6): I am 84 years old. When I went to school, I felt as safe as I did at home. Today, our children are not so lucky. Between murders and suicides, there are many hundreds of other gun deaths for every mass shooting. Those who don’t see this as a problem are not functional humans. I believe the following would largely alleviate this problem over time:

1. Require a background check of anyone receiving a firearm by sale or gift with no exceptions.

2. License all firearms manufactured after 1910. Include training and a proficiency test overseen by a trained expert. Cumbersome? No more cumbersome than licensing a car. Exceptions could be made for firearms that never leave the owner's home. Violators would receive a ticket and have the firearm confiscated, but they could go to court to argue for its return. An assault rifle would constitute a felony and it would not be returned.

3. Tax ammunition designed for any AR-15-style rifle at 100%. These are weapons designed specifically to kill as many human beings as possible, as rapidly as possible. That is their only reasonable use.

4. Create a department designed to find dangerous postings on the Internet and flag the posters.

These are a few thoughts from an old man.

Harold Fritts • Bridgeton