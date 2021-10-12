Letter: Sinema, Manchin overly beholden to lobbyist money

Regarding "Ban on negotiating Medicare drug prices under pressure" (Oct. 6): The buck stops with the president, but not all of the bucks stop with him. Where does the buck stop with lawmakers who take lobbyists' money to continue blocking legislation allowing the government to negotiate Medicare drug prices, like Sen. Krysten Sinema? Or those who protect fossil fuel interests, like Sen. Joe Manchin? President Joe Biden has already spent too much time trying to persuade these two.