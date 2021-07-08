Letter: Singing of a different America from one that allowed slavery

Recently, I attended a Sunday service that ended with the singing of “America the Beautiful.” My experience of singing the song began with a welling-up of pride and nostalgia, and tears almost came to my eyes. This instinctual reaction was socialized into me over many years. Today, I began to listen to the words of the song. They talk about brotherhood, about beating a thoroughfare for freedom, about pilgrims, about alabaster cities. The song, written at the end of the 19th century by a white female English professor from an Ivy League college, reflects a very limited perspective of America.

The song calls forth many questions in me now. What God is it who sheds grace only upon this America, and not the one whose economy was built through the labor of enslaved Black individuals, or in which the genocide of its indigenous people allowed for a supposed thoroughfare for freedom to be beat?

This wedding of God with country that has been mythologized in history books, literature, art, and song, seems both myopic and dangerous to me today. It may account for the strength of movements such as the attack on our Capitol. We know what brotherhood means here. My hope is that today we can let the song be a call to redefine the freedom and brotherhood it purports to celebrate.

Sister Denise Sausville • Frontenac