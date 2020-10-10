 Skip to main content
Letter: Single-issue Catholic voters have a lousy track record
Parson speaks at Midwest March for Life

Anti-abortion advocates totaling about 500 march alongside the Missouri Governor's Mansion down Capitol Avenue on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, for the 2020 Midwest March for Life that began at St. Peter Catholic Church in downtown Jefferson City. Gov. Mike Parson was the first Missouri governor to attend the march or speak at a related rally. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

Regarding the letters “Abortion is an easy issue for lazy leaders to jump on” (Sept. 11) and “Anti-abortion Catholics are compassionate, not brainwashed” (Sept. 18): Thanks for pointing out how we Catholics miss the boat with anti-abortion single-issue voting. “Pro-life” Catholics voted for George W. Bush, who invaded Iraq because of non-existent weapons of mass destruction, thus killing American soldiers and tens of thousand of Iraqis. The extremists unleashed afterward began cleansing Christians and dislocating a million Iraqis.

These same voters gave us our present characterless president, and if they vote their one issue again next month, they could easily dispose of American democracy as we know it with a clean, clueless conscience.

William Kwapy • Pacific

