Letter: Single-issue voters invite both left and right extremism
Letter: Single-issue voters invite both left and right extremism

Regarding the editorial “Much as they claim differently, Republicans have no replacement for Obamacare” (Aug. 5) and a letter writer’s response “Trump’s support of anti-abortion movement is unwavering” (Aug. 13): This underscored some voters’ tendencies to base their advocacy on a single issue. The editorial implied that a vote for Donald Trump would result in a decline in health care. The reader countered that a vote for Joe Biden would accelerate abortions. This inclination for single-issue voting has resulted in the growing prominence of extremism on both the left and right.

Truthfully, if Satan himself (herself?) were running for president and advocated an unyielding stance on, say, abortion or gun control, he would garner tens of million of votes. If a candidate honestly published every position on issues, few educated constituents could agree with all of them. Knowledgeable voters must take a broader view of our candidates. We should favor the candidate whose bent, more liberal or conservative, is closer to ours. Vote responsibly and thoughtfully.

Jerry Kreisman • Creve Coeur

