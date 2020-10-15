Letter: Six Catholics are likely to serve on Supreme Court

Regarding the letter “Biden uses his religion to woo unwary Catholic voters” (Oct. 4): I’m an 80-year-old woman raised in the Catholic Church. As a matter of fact, I’m still a practicing Catholic. So I say to the ordained men of the Catholic Church: Stop insulting my intelligence. The only politician wooing the Catholic vote is President Donald Trump. If Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed, there would be six Roman Catholic justices on the Supreme Court, which would be unsettling to say the least.
Marilyn Devereaux Seaton • Jefferson City
