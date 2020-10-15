 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Six Catholics are likely to serve on Supreme Court
0 comments

Letter: Six Catholics are likely to serve on Supreme Court

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
GOP pushes Barrett toward court as Democrats decry 'sham'

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett holds a face mask up as she testifies during the third day of her confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

 Samuel Corum

Regarding the letter “Biden uses his religion to woo unwary Catholic voters” (Oct. 4): I’m an 80-year-old woman raised in the Catholic Church. As a matter of fact, I’m still a practicing Catholic. So I say to the ordained men of the Catholic Church: Stop insulting my intelligence. The only politician wooing the Catholic vote is President Donald Trump. If Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed, there would be six Roman Catholic justices on the Supreme Court, which would be unsettling to say the least.

Marilyn Devereaux Seaton • Jefferson City

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports