Letter: Slight against Black student proves racism is still alive

After reading Kathleen Parker’s column “Liberals just can’t handle a Black Conservative,” I would like to share a true story of conservative Blacks and racism.

Our daughter graduated valedictorian in 2005 from St. Charles West High School. I attended West Point and hold my degree in engineering, and her mother holds her master’s degree in counseling. We are both African American. Our daughter is now a doctor of pharmacy.

She was neither admitted nor nominated for National Honor Society in her junior year.

I will never forget the day she came home crying that she did not make the National Honor Society that all her friends (white) were selected for. She asked her mother and me what she had to do to be considered equal. The question broke our hearts.

We confronted the principal and school board members about this oversight. They said they wanted well-rounded students to represent the school and those who also participated in school activities. But our daughter had run varsity track, sang in the “A” choir and was a varsity cheerleader as well as being selected the school’s outstanding student in chemistry.