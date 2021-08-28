Letter: Slow coup indicated by GOP efforts to restrict voting

Republicans continue to pretend they believe that the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was a love-in, a normal tourist day or done by antifa; anything but a coup attempt, which it was. Then-President Donald Trump had been saying throughout 2020 that if he didn’t win the election, he would declare it a fraud.

It was clear when the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, made clear last summer that the military would not participate in a coup. But in my opinion, what we are seeing right now is a slow coup. The clearest indication is in Republican moves to restrict voting by groups that trend Democrat and, more importantly, to replace election officials who weren’t willing to ignore the actual vote and declare Trump the winner.