Letter: Slow-walking Medicaid expansion is a familiar routine

Regarding the editorial "Missouri must explain why it is slow-walking court-ordered Medicaid expansion" (Aug. 24): I hope Missouri voters are paying attention to the GOP legislators who fought the expansion of Medicaid. They blatantly tossed aside the will of the people and have caused months of delay in Medicaid funding, and in the process, have negatively targeted our most vulnerable citizens.

Now that the state is forced to move forward, the affected Missourians are being told to pay out of pocket, and they will be reimbursed when they are accepted into the Medicaid program. That is like telling someone to get themselves to the moon and then we will drive them around in our rover. Don’t they know that they are working with people who have very little money?

Voters should pay close attention to this because these lawmakers may next target an issue that could directly affect them. This is not about serving the people; it is entirely about politics and getting reelected in the process. Who is being walked on is completely irrelevant.

Bill Bommarito • Kirkwood