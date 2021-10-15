 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: SLU's QuikTrip plan wrongly sells out to the highest bidder
0 comments

Letter: SLU's QuikTrip plan wrongly sells out to the highest bidder

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
QuikTrip eyes SLU parking lot

The St. Louis University-owned parking lot on the edge of the Tiffany neighborhood at Grand Boulevard and Interstate 44 where QuikTrip wants to build another location. It has about 60 in the region already. SLU controls a redevelopment corporation meant to guide signature development at key intersections like this one. (Photo by Jacob Barker/Post-Dispatch)

Regarding "Despite plan calling for ‘signature development,’ SLU sells prime Midtown land to QuikTrip" (Oct. 9): St. Louis University's notions of vision and leadership are on full display with its disgraceful decision to build a QuikTrip at the highly visible corner of South Grand and Lafayette Avenues. The university has turned its back on city neighborhoods and residents who look to institutions to lead redevelopment and not sell out to a chain of convenience stores. St. Louis University's administration squanders the legacies of the Rev. Maurice McNamee and the Rev. Paul Reinert, both of whom had the wisdom and understanding to strengthen the school's urban environment, not destroy it or hand it off to the highest bidder.

In my opinion, it's sad to see the university's flagrant disregard for the city whose name now identifies a grotesquely diminished institution.

Christian Saller • St. Louis 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News