Letter: SLU's QuikTrip plan wrongly sells out to the highest bidder

Regarding "Despite plan calling for ‘signature development,’ SLU sells prime Midtown land to QuikTrip" (Oct. 9): St. Louis University's notions of vision and leadership are on full display with its disgraceful decision to build a QuikTrip at the highly visible corner of South Grand and Lafayette Avenues. The university has turned its back on city neighborhoods and residents who look to institutions to lead redevelopment and not sell out to a chain of convenience stores. St. Louis University's administration squanders the legacies of the Rev. Maurice McNamee and the Rev. Paul Reinert, both of whom had the wisdom and understanding to strengthen the school's urban environment, not destroy it or hand it off to the highest bidder.