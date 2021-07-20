Letter: SLU's vaccine policy unfairly dictates personal behavior

I understand that St. Louis University will require proof of coronavirus vaccinations for all students, staff and faculty on campus this fall. A friend’s daughter is entering her last year of law school there, and I believe it's unfair to force her to take a vaccine or drop out. She has already invested significant time and money toward her degree.

In my opinion, the university is infringing on individual liberty and bodily autonomy. These vaccines have only been approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration. Full approval could be months away. Although very rare, reports of vaccine side effects include myocarditis and Guillain-Barre syndrome among others. The long-term side effects are unknown.

It is my hope that this kind of vaccine mandate will eventually have a financial impact on the university. Parents and young people need to think twice about involving themselves with an institution that would dictate personal medical behaviors as a prerequisite to the completion of a course of study.

Anna Voelker • Sikeston