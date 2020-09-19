Letter: Small businesses cannot afford renewable energy cost

Regarding Gretchen Waddell Barwick’s op-ed “It is time for Ameren to come clean” (Sept. 3): Twice this month I’ve read in the Post-Dispatch about the Missouri Sierra Club calling on our local electric utility to provide 100% renewable energy within the next 10 years. As a small business owner here in St. Louis, I approve of moving toward using more renewable energy, but in a smart way that won’t price me out of business.
That’s the big problem with the Sierra Club’s approach: The group simply doesn’t know or care how much such a plan would cost. Local businesses like mine are already struggling in this recession, and that’s despite paying some of the lowest electricity costs in the entire country.
States that have the highest amounts of renewable energy such as Vermont and Maine also pay the highest rates in the nation. California, another state with high energy bills, is struggling with ongoing blackouts because of a dependence on renewable energy and imported power. Here in Missouri, the lights come on when we flip the switch, and the electric bill that comes in the mail every month, while not always welcome, doesn’t give us sticker shock.
It simply defies logic that within this decade we could retire every power plant and move to 100% renewable energy without my utility bill doubling or tripling.
Instead, let’s gradually, but surely, move toward renewable energy in a way that protects the pocketbooks of small businesses and families, as opposed to costs being an afterthought.
Morris E. Hervey • Olivette
