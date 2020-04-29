Letter: Small businesses need stimulus, not big corporations
Letter: Small businesses need stimulus, not big corporations

Gov't relief loans to restaurant chains draw complaints

FILE - In this March 16, 2020, file photo, a bread delivery is made to a Shake Shack restaurant in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The burger chain Shake Shack says it will return a small-business loan it got to help weather the coronavirus crisis after topping up its funding. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

 John Minchillo

The so-called economic stimulus package is substantially misdirected. The most notable fault is that money is going to folks who don’t need it. How is this so-called “stimulus” going to jump-start the economy if it cannot be spent for travel, closed-down retail, theater, movie cinemas, sporting events, etc.?

I say it is a mistake to send out funds indiscriminately rather than based on the true need of folks out of work, through no fault of their own. I have no idea what legislators in Washington were thinking. On the corporate side, three cheers to Shake Shack and others for returning the millions they received. These companies determined the money would be better served going to those in real need, that is, the small businesses across the country that are hurting big time.

James Alferman • Sunset Hills

