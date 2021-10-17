 Skip to main content
Letter: Small businesses will benefit from Medicaid expansion
Letter: Small businesses will benefit from Medicaid expansion

Medicaid Expansion Missouri

In this April 27, 2021, file photo, Maxine Horgan, left, and Barbara Nyden attend a Medicaid expansion rally at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City. A Missouri judge says Gov. Mike Parson can no longer deny Medicaid health care to thousands more newly eligible adults. Cole County Judge Jon Beetem issued the order Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. (Liv Paggiarino/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP, File)

 Liv Paggiarino

Regarding “As Democrats bicker over massive spending plan, here’s what’s at stake for Medicaid” (Oct. 11): Missouri recently began to process applications for its Medicaid expanded eligibility criteria — and an estimated 275,000 low-income adults in the state are now eligible for coverage. With the expansion officially underway, small and rural businesses stand a chance to access affordable health care, which would provide significant relief for those who need health services and are struggling to recover from the pandemic.

Twelve states have yet to expand their Medicaid programs, and it’s costly for their states’ uninsured and economies. Expanding eligibility for Medicaid across the country would reduce uncompensated care costs and help maintain a healthy workforce, which is essential to keeping the economy running. This would also help small businesses that are unable to offer health insurance coverage on their own.

My organization supports President Joe Biden’s recent call urging the remaining states that have yet to expand Medicaid eligibility to join the rest of our nation. Missouri has taken a step in the right direction, but we need more lawmakers to take action for the good of our economy.

David Chase • Chicago

Small Business Majority

