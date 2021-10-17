Letter: Small businesses will benefit from Medicaid expansion

Regarding “As Democrats bicker over massive spending plan, here’s what’s at stake for Medicaid” (Oct. 11): Missouri recently began to process applications for its Medicaid expanded eligibility criteria — and an estimated 275,000 low-income adults in the state are now eligible for coverage. With the expansion officially underway, small and rural businesses stand a chance to access affordable health care, which would provide significant relief for those who need health services and are struggling to recover from the pandemic.

Twelve states have yet to expand their Medicaid programs, and it’s costly for their states’ uninsured and economies. Expanding eligibility for Medicaid across the country would reduce uncompensated care costs and help maintain a healthy workforce, which is essential to keeping the economy running. This would also help small businesses that are unable to offer health insurance coverage on their own.