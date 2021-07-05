Letter: Small Missouri businesses need Medicaid expansion

Regarding “Missouri judge strikes down Medicaid expansion” (June 23): As the owner of a small home health care business, I’m shocked and disappointed by Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem’s recent ruling blocking Medicaid expansion in Missouri. In my line of business, I’ve seen firsthand how beneficial this could be to small businesses and rural communities in our state that don’t qualify for alternative coverage options.

Not expanding Medicaid means that about 275,000 Missourians will still have to wait to get the care they need. This comes at a devastating time when Missourians are still grappling with the pandemic, as are small businesses.

I hope an appeal moves forward, because I know from personal experience how essential quality health care is to the success of Missouri’s residents. Expanding the program eligibility would pump money into the economy and relieve some of the burden of health insurance costs that have long plagued small businesses.

Most states have now expanded their Medicaid programs, and it’s past time for Missouri to follow suit.

Maggie Bounds • St. Louis