 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Small Missouri businesses need Medicaid expansion
0 comments

Letter: Small Missouri businesses need Medicaid expansion

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Demonstrators urge lawmakers to support Medicare expansion

About 150 people attend a rally "to remind leaders that Medicaid Expansion is a constitutional right in Missouri, it will save lives, and bring money and jobs to our local economies" on May 14 at The Chouteau & Compton State Office Building.

Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Regarding “Missouri judge strikes down Medicaid expansion” (June 23): As the owner of a small home health care business, I’m shocked and disappointed by Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem’s recent ruling blocking Medicaid expansion in Missouri. In my line of business, I’ve seen firsthand how beneficial this could be to small businesses and rural communities in our state that don’t qualify for alternative coverage options.

Not expanding Medicaid means that about 275,000 Missourians will still have to wait to get the care they need. This comes at a devastating time when Missourians are still grappling with the pandemic, as are small businesses.

I hope an appeal moves forward, because I know from personal experience how essential quality health care is to the success of Missouri’s residents. Expanding the program eligibility would pump money into the economy and relieve some of the burden of health insurance costs that have long plagued small businesses.

Most states have now expanded their Medicaid programs, and it’s past time for Missouri to follow suit.

Maggie Bounds • St. Louis

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports