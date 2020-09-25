 Skip to main content
Letter: Smart way to move forward is to support public transit
Letter: Smart way to move forward is to support public transit

MetroLink

Riders get ready to board the MetroLink red line on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. Photo by Troy Stolt, tstolt@post-dispatch.com

 Troy Stolt

Public transit around the country continues to face declining ridership and revenues due to the upheaval caused by the coronavirus. Even during these challenging times, public transit is delivering essential service and supporting millions of jobs and the economic health of communities in Missouri. A 2019 report, "Economic Impact of Transit in Missouri," stated that public transit has had more than a $3.67 billion direct and indirect impact on the state and supported 29,000 jobs. However, the pandemic continues to batter these returns.

Organizations across the country and in Missouri are urging Congress and the president to pass a bill to save transit and save jobs. Transit funding is not just for riders — it affects transit workers, small-business owners, those who manufacture and repair transit components, front-line workers and others.

The current surface transportation law, known as the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act, expires Sept. 30. The Missouri Public Transit Association, which represents all 34 providers in the state, is urging a bill that includes a one-year extension of the surface transportation law, with increased investment; emergency federal funding for public transit via a second relief bill like the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act; and provisions to ensure solvency of the Highway Trust Fund.

Kimberly Cella • St. Louis

Executive director, Citizens for Modern Transit and Missouri Public Transit Association

