Letter: Smarter management and cleanup might save Hillvale

Regarding “How did things get so bad at Hillvale Apartments, and will $34 million turn it around?” (April 17): The Hillvale apartments were built in 1967 and have 146 two and three-bedroom units. The complex, and to some degree the adjacent neighborhood, have become trashy and crime ridden.

The current plan calls for $34 million of public money toward fixes. Members of my organization, Sanctuary in the Ordinary, cringe when we think of the cost, the inefficiency of tax credits, and the for-profit, ownership, but the plan might work if they add two things: 1) Require that 25% of the units are rented at market rate. The plan calls for all subsidized rents. 2) Require that the subsidized rents be no more than the market-rate rents.

For 45 years, I managed rental housing in distressed neighborhoods. To succeed, Hillvale must appeal to market-rate and subsidized tenants. When all units are subsidized, we cannot depend on the government-agency owners to ensure good management, good housing, and a fair profit.

The first step must be to stabilize the property and its surroundings. For about the first two years, they need to clean and keep clean the complex, its entire perimeter and deal with problematic tenants. Once stability and appeal are established, then do major repairs.

Jim Roos • St. Louis