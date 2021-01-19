Letter: Smarter solution than impeachment: censure Trump

Regarding "Democrats build impeachment case, alleging 'dangerous crime'" (Jan. 17): The Democrats seem determined to conduct an impeachment trial against President Donald Trump. If they do, they risk a trifecta of self-destruction while bypassing a more promising path to both achieving their own goals and serving the public interest.
Here’s how I see the Democratic self-destruction: First, the Democrats seem almost certain to lose any such trial. Second, the trial would inevitably devolve into issues over removing a president after he leaves office, his conduct rises to the level of “high crimes and misdemeanors" or if he is criminally liable for inciting violence. Third, a trial might divert attention from President-elect Joe Biden's legislative agenda.
Democrats’ protestations of being able to multitask ring hollow. As for Democrats' argument that they have to do something, by all means, do something. Fortunately, there's something smart and effective they can to do: censure Trump. Democrats should agree to forgo an impeachment trial in return for a roll-call vote on a meaningful censure resolution in the Senate and the appointment of a 9/11–type commission. That commission should investigate what happened on Jan. 6 and propose solutions for the future. Surely any findings and recommendations by a bipartisan, independent commission would carry far more weight than a probably hopeless, needlessly divisive, and possibly counterproductive impeachment trial.