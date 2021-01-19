Letter: Smarter solution than impeachment: censure Trump

Regarding "Democrats build impeachment case, alleging 'dangerous crime'" (Jan. 17): The Democrats seem determined to conduct an impeachment trial against President Donald Trump. If they do, they risk a trifecta of self-destruction while bypassing a more promising path to both achieving their own goals and serving the public interest.

Here’s how I see the Democratic self-destruction: First, the Democrats seem almost certain to lose any such trial. Second, the trial would inevitably devolve into issues over removing a president after he leaves office, his conduct rises to the level of “high crimes and misdemeanors" or if he is criminally liable for inciting violence. Third, a trial might divert attention from President-elect Joe Biden's legislative agenda.