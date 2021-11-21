Letter: ‘Snowflakes’ come from both parties with book banning

Regarding the editorial “Conservatives are the ones asserting victimhood these days by talk of race” (Nov. 16): I believe the Editorial Board missed several important issues here. In the first place, “Beloved” is a very good book, but is intense with scenes of severe physical abuse of a Black woman, as well as her murder of her own child. While appropriate for college students, perhaps even mature high schoolers, I believe teaching it to junior high is a very questionable decision.