Letter: ‘Snowflakes’ come from both parties with book banning

Regarding the editorial “Conservatives are the ones asserting victimhood these days by talk of race” (Nov. 16): I believe the Editorial Board missed several important issues here. In the first place, “Beloved” is a very good book, but is intense with scenes of severe physical abuse of a Black woman, as well as her murder of her own child. While appropriate for college students, perhaps even mature high schoolers, I believe teaching it to junior high is a very questionable decision.
It is ironic that the editorial compared it to “To Kill a Mockingbird,” which many critical racial theory acolytes want banned due to its perceived white saviorism. They are offended that any book should claim a white person would ever fight for the rights of Black man. Such lies must be suppressed in their view.
I guess snowflakes come in multiple political colors.
Charles Freeman • Hillsboro