Letter: Snowstorm reveals the blessings of a neighborhood

Our peaceful little neighborhood on the southernmost corner of University City was blanketed in white last week, much like other neighborhoods all across the Midwest. Schools were closed, and there was a rhythmic scraping sound of shovel on snow and ice.
But we are uniquely blessed here: We have two guardian angels. Chenjui Hsieh, the newspaper delivery person, braves our hilly, icy streets every morning without fail (as he has for years). Despite the predawn darkness, he hurls each double-wrapped paper — zing! plop! — right to its target in front of the house. Hsieh has turned newspaper delivery into an art form, as well as an act of great kindness.
And then there is Henry, trudging up hundreds of icy steps to deliver mail to our doors. Over the years, he has prayed with us in our sorrows, rejoiced in our joys, and watched our children grow up. He never misses a day, never complains, and never seems out of breath. And if you ask Henry how he is doing, he responds without fail, “I am blessed.”
Jean Monahan • University City