Letter: So-called improvements are ruining game of baseball

I’m terribly confused, along with being mad. Many have been predicting the demise of professional baseball because the games are too long and slow- paced, the players are being paid too much, the ball itself is being doctored, and on and on. But I believe the recent so-called improvements are actually contributing the game’s demise.

The latest ploy that has my dander up occurred on a recent Sunday (baseball’s traditional game day) when the St. Louis Cardinals game was taken away from the core TV viewer fans and broadcast on some newfangled service that, as a senior, I know nothing about. Is something wrong here? They are trying to increase baseball’s popularity by limiting the viewers of the game? It doesn’t take a genius to answer that question.