Letter: So-called improvements are ruining game of baseball

Cardinals look to split series against D-backs

Albert Pujols takes the field against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Busch Stadium on Sunday, May 1, 2022. It was his first start at first base as a Cardinal since the 2011 World Series. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

I’m terribly confused, along with being mad. Many have been predicting the demise of professional baseball because the games are too long and slow- paced, the players are being paid too much, the ball itself is being doctored, and on and on. But I believe the recent so-called improvements are actually contributing the game’s demise.

The latest ploy that has my dander up occurred on a recent Sunday (baseball’s traditional game day) when the St. Louis Cardinals game was taken away from the core TV viewer fans and broadcast on some newfangled service that, as a senior, I know nothing about. Is something wrong here? They are trying to increase baseball’s popularity by limiting the viewers of the game? It doesn’t take a genius to answer that question.

Ronald Krieger • Kirkwood

