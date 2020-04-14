Letter: So you think you suffer too much from cabin fever?

For those suffering cabin fever, picture this: 36 homeless men in a church basement. It is meal time, and the men are in line as the food is placed on their plates, cafeteria style. The men are staying in the shelter 24 hours a day. They are not allowed to leave the shelter. And if they do leave, they cannot return.
That's how the men who live in the shelter are protected. They all appear to be healthy and have been there long enough without symptoms to indicate they are virus-free. No one is coming in from the outside who could bring the virus. Food is prepared by a food company, and the staff dishes up the meal. So the men are safe, healthy, well-fed and have companionship — for as long as they remain in the shelter and for as long as the stay-at-home directive is in order.
Fr. Bruce Forman • St. Louis
Sts. Peter and Paul Church
