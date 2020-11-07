Letter: Social media censor the free exchange of information

Regarding Tony Messenger’s column “Led by Hawley, Republicans cry wolf over alleged ‘censorship’ at Twitter and Facebook” (Nov. 1): Messenger apparently prides himself on standing up against censorship back in his youth, but as an adult, he has lost his way.

To not see how social media is censoring the free exchange of information is appalling. He doesn’t mention that the New York Post, a much larger newspaper than his Post-Dispatch, was blocked from Twitter because of what Twitter said were uncorroborated allegations about Hunter Biden.

While social media companies are privately owned, I believe they should and do have a responsibility to let information and opinion flow freely. Many people get their news from those sources and have turned their backs on the liberal news media. I can’t wait for the day Messenger’s message is censored and not shared because it is not the popular opinion. I am betting his tune would change.

Mike Boschert • St. Charles