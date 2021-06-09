Letter: Social media companies have great discretion on bans

Regarding the editorial “ Online, at least, signs abound of Donald Trump’s growing irrelevancy” (June 3): I want the members of the Editorial Board to picture having one of their editorials, or really for all of them, simply disappear as they write, with no way to get them back, should the newspaper’s owners make such a decision.

Once Facebook or other social media platforms see some idea they deem to have violated their rules, the posting is just canceled. Somehow, I don’t see how the Editorial Board could defend that, but that is exactly where America, supposedly the land of the free, has gone. But what can you do to stop it?