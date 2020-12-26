 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Social Security and Medicare definitely are not socialism
0 comments

Letter: Social Security and Medicare definitely are not socialism

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Regarding the letter "Don’t like socialism? Send back that Social Security check" (Dec. 3): Either the letter writer never worked a day in his life or never paid attention to his paycheck when he says Social Security and Medicare are part of socialism. No, they are not.

Millions of people worked for 30 to 50 years with Social Security and Medicare deducted from paychecks. But the federal government raided most of it to be put in the general fund, putting IOU's in it instead. That's why these programs are going broke.

As for the Postal Service, it would be more solvent if the federal government had not forced the service to pay three years in advance all the benefits owed to workers and retirees. If the letter writer had to pay three years forward of all of his monthly bills, I wonder how long it would take before he applied for all those socialistic programs like welfare, food stamps, etc.

Jo Donze • St. Louis 

Medicare Cards Identity Theft

This image provided by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services shows what the new Medicare card, right, will look like, compared to the current one at left. The cards are getting a makeover to fight identity theft. No more Social Security numbers will be placed on the card. Medicare is mailing every beneficiary a new card with a unique new number to identify them. (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services via AP)

 Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services via AP
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports