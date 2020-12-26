Letter: Social Security and Medicare definitely are not socialism

Regarding the letter "Don’t like socialism? Send back that Social Security check" (Dec. 3): Either the letter writer never worked a day in his life or never paid attention to his paycheck when he says Social Security and Medicare are part of socialism. No, they are not.

Millions of people worked for 30 to 50 years with Social Security and Medicare deducted from paychecks. But the federal government raided most of it to be put in the general fund, putting IOU's in it instead. That's why these programs are going broke.

As for the Postal Service, it would be more solvent if the federal government had not forced the service to pay three years in advance all the benefits owed to workers and retirees. If the letter writer had to pay three years forward of all of his monthly bills, I wonder how long it would take before he applied for all those socialistic programs like welfare, food stamps, etc.

Jo Donze • St. Louis