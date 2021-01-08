Letter: Social Security really just a nationwide welfare program

Regarding the letter “Social Security and Medicare definitely are not socialism” (Dec. 27): If the letter writer believes this, she should try to go to the government and ask for her money back. She would be laughed at and sent on her way. From the beginning of these two programs, conservatives have fought them, claiming they were examples of socialism. They were correct to refer to them that way.

The letter writer doesn’t understand how Social Security works. Americans are not purchasing an annuity from the federal government. It is really a countrywide welfare program, that not only gives people a pension if they live long enough, but also provides benefits to spouses or children as well as offering a disability and death benefit component. The vast majority of Social Security recipients collect considerably more than they pay into the system. Try to buy from a financial institution such a benefit plan, and they will say it does not exist because it’s not profitable.