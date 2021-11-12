Letter: Socialism is a phony claim. Investing in people is smart.

A majority of our country has been conditioned by conservatives for many decades to react to buzz phrases about how bad things like socialism or deficits are, without giving it much thought.

Many have a misguided idea that government is like a household and must balance its budget so as not to be in debt. Of course most people have been in debt for a great part of their adult life. For example, they have a mortgage because they think it is a good investment in the long run. Or they borrow in order to buy a car so they can work and become affluent. A corporation often goes into debt for the same reason.

Government should always try to minimize wasteful spending, but investing in things like child care, universal preschool and expanded health care should be considered a very good investment, not a socialistic overreach.

If you are against anything and want to rally your base, just call it socialism. It works every time. Just do not mention Social Security or Medicare because they are quite popular with a large majority.

Robert Kloster • Vandalia Ill.