Letter: Socialism is wrong for US; Social Security is doomed

Regarding the letter “ Don’t like socialism? Send back that Social Security check ” (Dec. 3): This is, in my opinion, another example of someone trying to convince us that we are already a socialist nation. Nice try, but Republicans view socialism with alarm, and with good reason. It’s been tried elsewhere and has always been detrimental to society.

Concerning the samples of so-called socialist policies that the letter writer lists, the majority of these are nothing but welfare. I’m not a big fan of a welfare state, but even that does not equal socialism. And there is nothing that says a capitalist system cannot collect taxes to fund things such as police and roads.

As for Social Security, this is a program that was doomed from its inception. Sure, at first there were very few beneficiaries and lots of workers to support them. In 1945, for example, there were about 42 workers to every one beneficiary. Now the ratio is less than 3 to 1, and still falling. But I will do my part and stop accepting Social Security checks. All the government has to do in return is pay back every dollar it took from me in the name of Social Security over the years, plus every dollar all of my employers were forced to pay on my behalf (in lieu of a higher salary), plus interest on that money, applied retroactively, at a historical average interest rate of 6%. Do that, and I will gladly give up my future Social Security benefits.