Letter: Socialism opponents wouldn't dare give up Medicare

Regarding "‘It’s just shocking’: How Missouri Republican politics drove twin crises in Medicaid" (May 23): Being an economic conservative and social liberal, I am often bemused by that certain percentage of my fellow Americans who rail against the perceived evils of socialism, often by parroting the bile espoused by various fear mongers.

Yes, I am opposed to the idea of big government, but I believe strongly in the areas in which government can play a vital role. I wonder how many people would willingly give up their Social Security and Medicare/Medicaid benefits. As a veteran, I qualified for the GI Bill and the benefits of the Veterans Administration Loan Program.

To me, these are examples of socialism. Just these programs alone have a major economic impact on our economy. Government can and does play a role in our everyday lives, and it is up to us to elect representatives to pass legislation to benefit its citizens. Except of course in Missouri, where the legislators have ignored the will of the people and enacted legislation because our voters are supposedly too uninformed to know what they want.

David Carpenter • O’Fallon, Mo.