Letter: Society isn’t to blame for people’s bad personal decisions

Regarding the letter “Incarceration has a traumatic impact on entire family” (Jan. 12): I agree with the letter writer about the adverse effects on children when a parent is incarcerated. It opened my eyes to their possible future trauma that I never had thought about. However, I don’t agree with his conclusion.

I personally believe that the choices a parent (or anyone) makes directly affects his or her future, as well as that of the person’s children. Society is not to blame when a parent commits a crime. Many more parents in identical social and economic situations choose a crime-free path than those who don’t.

If African American children are disproportionately affected by incarcerated parents, as the letter writer claims, I believe that the parents are to blame, not the criminal justice system. It seems to me that we have already reformed the criminal justice system. For example, no cash bail and no prosecution for thefts up to a certain amount. When we eliminate consequences for poor choices and illegal actions in the name of racial justice, I believe we as society go astray.