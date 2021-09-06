Letter: Society lets men make sexual mistakes, but not women

Women without money, who work hard just to find food for their children, will now be judged by other women with the money to end their own pregnancies. Poor women are used as a political tool by men who never carried a child. Some men can be forgiven for sex scandals, and yet still become Supreme Court justices.

Where is men’s empathy? Don’t women have the same right to a sex life that men have? Have men never made a sexual mistake?

For Christians who deprive females of the right to choose, recall the words of Jesus when the crowd of men was going to stone an adulteress to death (no mention of the man involved): “Let him who is without sin cast the first stone.”

Elizabeth Powell • St. Louis County