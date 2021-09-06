 Skip to main content
Letter: Society lets men make sexual mistakes, but not women
0 comments

Letter: Society lets men make sexual mistakes, but not women

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
EXPLAINER: The language, reach of new Texas abortion law

Abortion rights supporters gather to protest Texas SB 8 in front of Edinburg City Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Edinburg, Texas. The nation's most far-reaching curb on abortions since they were legalized a half-century ago took effect Wednesday in Texas, with the Supreme Court silent on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold.(Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP)

 Joel Martinez

Women without money, who work hard just to find food for their children, will now be judged by other women with the money to end their own pregnancies. Poor women are used as a political tool by men who never carried a child. Some men can be forgiven for sex scandals, and yet still become Supreme Court justices.

Where is men’s empathy? Don’t women have the same right to a sex life that men have? Have men never made a sexual mistake?

For Christians who deprive females of the right to choose, recall the words of Jesus when the crowd of men was going to stone an adulteress to death (no mention of the man involved): “Let him who is without sin cast the first stone.”

Elizabeth Powell • St. Louis County

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News