Letter: Society requires an ID for everything. Why not to vote?

Regarding "Missouri House Republicans push through legislation requiring voters to present a photo ID" (March 25): Can anyone show me someone who does not have a photo identification? People must have one to get Social Security, Medicare, welfare, liquor and cigarettes, as well as showing one for a doctor's visit. I guess these people have never seen a doctor.
I don't believe it's possible to even get a coronavirus vaccine without a photo identification. These people-without-ID do not exist.
Sharon Ott • Arnold