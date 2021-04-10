 Skip to main content
Letter: Society requires an ID for everything. Why not to vote?
Letter: Society requires an ID for everything. Why not to vote?

Regarding "Missouri House Republicans push through legislation requiring voters to present a photo ID" (March 25): Can anyone show me someone who does not have a photo identification? People must have one to get Social Security, Medicare, welfare, liquor and cigarettes, as well as showing one for a doctor's visit. I guess these people have never seen a doctor.

I don't believe it's possible to even get a coronavirus vaccine without a photo identification. These people-without-ID do not exist.

Sharon Ott • Arnold

