 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Society should let women control their own bodies

  • 0
In abortion fight, conservatives push to end all exceptions

FILE - People attend an abortion-rights rally at the Utah State Capitol, on May 3, 2022, in Salt Lake City. Rape, incest and the health of the fetus or mother were once accepted reasons to obtain an abortion in even the most conservative Republican-led states. Idaho and Utah have exceptions for rape or incest, but require the pregnant woman to first file a police report and then prove to the abortion provider the report was made. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

 Rick Bowmer

Regarding “St. Louis abortion provider tells vice president, ‘a post-Roe reality is coming for all of us’” (May 20): Between work and home life, women are challenged. Many have full time jobs while raising children and must contend with childcare juggling, hybrid work and schooling, kids’ social activities, spouses, aging parents, homework, dental appointments, haircuts and birthday parties. All the while society expecting them to be cheerful, dress nicely, and stay thin. Now, that doesn’t seem too hard, does it?

In my opinion, while they’re doing all this they must have, at a minimum, the ability to control what medical procedures are performed on their own bodies. That, at least, should not be determined by men.

J.D. Wolfe • St. Louis County

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News