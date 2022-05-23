Letter: Society should let women control their own bodies

Regarding “St. Louis abortion provider tells vice president, ‘a post-Roe reality is coming for all of us’” (May 20): Between work and home life, women are challenged. Many have full time jobs while raising children and must contend with childcare juggling, hybrid work and schooling, kids’ social activities, spouses, aging parents, homework, dental appointments, haircuts and birthday parties. All the while society expecting them to be cheerful, dress nicely, and stay thin. Now, that doesn’t seem too hard, does it?