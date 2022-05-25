 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Solar energy programs save money and the environment

Ameren's community solar project at St. Louis Lambert International Airport

A plane flies over Ameren's one-megawatt community solar project at St. Louis Lambert International Airport, on Monday, August 12, 2019. The installation, which sells solar offsets to subscribed customers for an extra charge, began operation the week before. (Photo by Bryce Gray.)

Regarding the letter “Ameren’s solar program doesn’t provide any savings” (May 21): I believe solar electricity makes sense. I applaud all individuals who sign up for community solar, install their own solar panels, or even try to use less electricity. This generation is at a critical threshold as far as climate change. The planet and future generations deserve all our efforts now.

I chose community solar because its overall cost is less. I researched how much solar panels would cost for me to install and maintain on my own roof versus paying for community solar. Community solar, besides being worry free from a maintenance perspective, was also quite a bit cheaper. You can not only compare your electric bill (non-renewable) to your (renewable ) bill, you must also figure the cost of installing/maintaining your own solar panel. It seemed like an easy, worry-free way to start using solar electricity and make my contribution to help in climate change. I hope others may consider it.

Sue Riggs Nauert • St. Louis

