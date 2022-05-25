Letter: Solar energy programs save money and the environment

Regarding the letter “Ameren’s solar program doesn’t provide any savings ” (May 21): I believe solar electricity makes sense. I applaud all individuals who sign up for community solar, install their own solar panels, or even try to use less electricity. This generation is at a critical threshold as far as climate change. The planet and future generations deserve all our efforts now.

I chose community solar because its overall cost is less. I researched how much solar panels would cost for me to install and maintain on my own roof versus paying for community solar. Community solar, besides being worry free from a maintenance perspective, was also quite a bit cheaper. You can not only compare your electric bill (non-renewable) to your (renewable ) bill, you must also figure the cost of installing/maintaining your own solar panel. It seemed like an easy, worry-free way to start using solar electricity and make my contribution to help in climate change. I hope others may consider it.