Letter: Soldiers didn’t die to protect right not to wear a mask

Regarding “St. Louis County Council votes 5-2 to rescind mask mandate, throwing rule into limbo” (July 28): At this recent meeting, St. Louis County Council member Ernie Trakas invoked Abraham Lincoln’s 1863 Gettysburg Address to justify his vote to rescind the county’s new mask mandate: “Too many American men and women have given the last full measure of devotion for us to be cavalier with the very liberty they fought and died to protect.”