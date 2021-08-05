 Skip to main content
Letter: Soldiers didn’t die to protect right not to wear a mask
Letter: Soldiers didn’t die to protect right not to wear a mask

Councilman Ernie Trakas, R-6th District, cast vote to repeal mask mandate

Councilman Ernie Trakas, R-6th District, casts his vote to repeal the mask mandate during a St. Louis County Council meeting on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Clayton. ÒToo many American men and women have given the last full measure of devotion for us to be cavalier with the very liberty they fought and died to provide,Ó said Trakas. ÒI will not abide any measures that seek to compromise or erode our liberty and freedom.ÓPhoto by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Regarding “St. Louis County Council votes 5-2 to rescind mask mandate, throwing rule into limbo” (July 28): At this recent meeting, St. Louis County Council member Ernie Trakas invoked Abraham Lincoln’s 1863 Gettysburg Address to justify his vote to rescind the county’s new mask mandate: “Too many American men and women have given the last full measure of devotion for us to be cavalier with the very liberty they fought and died to protect.”

It’s tricky to speak for the dead; it’s even trickier to speak for the dead who gave their lives in defense of the nation. It is offensive to suggest they gave their lives over something as trivial as being told to put on a face mask in public during a pandemic.

Lawrence Holmes • University City

