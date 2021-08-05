Letter: Soldiers didn’t die to protect right not to wear a mask

Regarding “St. Louis County Council votes 5-2 to rescind mask mandate, throwing rule into limbo” (July 28): At this recent meeting, St. Louis County Council member Ernie Trakas invoked Abraham Lincoln’s 1863 Gettysburg Address to justify his vote to rescind the county’s new mask mandate: “Too many American men and women have given the last full measure of devotion for us to be cavalier with the very liberty they fought and died to protect.”
It’s tricky to speak for the dead; it’s even trickier to speak for the dead who gave their lives in defense of the nation. It is offensive to suggest they gave their lives over something as trivial as being told to put on a face mask in public during a pandemic.
Lawrence Holmes • University City