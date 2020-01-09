Letter: Soldiers Memorial vandalism targets the wrong people
Letter: Soldiers Memorial vandalism targets the wrong people

Graffiti on Soldiers Memorial in St. Louis

Graffiti was spray painted on the Soldiers Memorial in St. Louis as seen on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. At this time it is not known exactly when graffiti appeared. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatpch.com

 David Carson

Regarding “Soldiers Memorial vandalized in downtown St. Louis” (Jan. 6): To those who vandalized the Soldiers Memorial: Do not direct your misguided anger to veterans, similar to what happened to our Vietnam vets. The responsibility for an attack decision does not rest upon the shoulders of military personnel, who are just carrying out orders.

The ultimate accountability lies in the lap of someone who has no clue what it is like to be separated from family and put in harm’s way. As a Desert Storm veteran myself, I pray that those vandals rethink their actions, help clean up that spray paint and decide to express their anger and frustrations where it will do more good — by voting in the next election.

Diana Renstrom • Martinsburg, Mo.

