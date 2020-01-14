Letter: Soleimani's arrest justified, but not assassination

Regarding “War with Iran, coming to a theater near you” (Jan. 7): Columnist Kathleen Parker again shows her ignorance of international law when she says of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, “Given such, why wouldn’t U.S. policy be to remove him as soon as possible?” The reason is that assassination is illegal under international law, to say nothing of immoral. And assassination in a Third World country is just plain stupid.
We are not at war with either Iran or Iraq. Outside of war, the law allows killing of a foreign national only in immediate self-defense, which was not the case here. Having plans to kill Americans in the future, even in the near future, does not qualify a person to be killed in “immediate self-defense.” Arrest might be justified, but not assassination.
As for her other question, “Why did it take so long?” The answer is that previous administrations, who had the same information about Soleimani, understood that they would be setting off the proverbial Middle East powder keg if they took him out. Our present administration either doesn’t understand the situation or doesn’t care.
Margaret Katranides • Webster Groves