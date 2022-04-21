Letter: Solution to IRS woes is to simplify the federal tax code

The editorial "The IRS' inefficiency is by design. The GOP has been gutting it for years." (April 17) addressed two supposed problems. The first described how only one in five people were able to reach the Internal Revenue Service by phone in order to receive assistance in filing their tax returns. The second concerned the fact that this agency only has 10,000 auditors, thus allowing the "rich" to hide income and avoid paying taxes on it. And the solution, of course, is to fund it with an additional $80 billion.
In my opinion, the actual solution is much cheaper: Just simplify the tax code. It's now conservatively estimated at over 2,600 pages. There is absolutely no reason for the tax code to be so complicated. And the blame falls directly on Congress for creating such a monstrosity. If members of Congress were required to file their own tax returns with no assistance, I'm sure a simplified tax code would soon follow.
Kurt Caton • Waterloo, Ill.