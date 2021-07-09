Letter: Solve confusing mask- messaging by just wearing one

Regarding “St. Louis area health officials urge all residents to wear masks indoors as delta variant takes hold” (July 2): In my opinion, the coronavirus messaging has been confusing. Should I believe no mask is necessary, or that I should mask at all times or that no mask is necessary if I have been vaccinated?
I have always chosen to wear my mask whenever I leave my home. People who have tried to do the responsible thing should not be treated as “Typhoid Marys.” To quote the words of our wise and informed governor, simply, wear a “dang mask.”
Jackie Daugherty • St. Peters