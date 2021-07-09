 Skip to main content
Letter: Solve confusing mask- messaging by just wearing one
Letter: Solve confusing mask- messaging by just wearing one

Masking King Louis IX to promote public health

St Louis Fire Captain Frank Florence with Hook & Ladder Fire Company No. 1 fits a custom made fleur-de-lis mask on the Apotheosis of St. Louis, the King Louis IX statue, atop Art Hill in Forest Park on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. The St. Louis Arts Chamber of Commerce partnered with more than 10 organizations to mask over 35 statues and sculptures throughout St. Louis city and county to promote public health during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Regarding “St. Louis area health officials urge all residents to wear masks indoors as delta variant takes hold” (July 2): In my opinion, the coronavirus messaging has been confusing. Should I believe no mask is necessary, or that I should mask at all times or that no mask is necessary if I have been vaccinated?

I have always chosen to wear my mask whenever I leave my home. People who have tried to do the responsible thing should not be treated as “Typhoid Marys.” To quote the words of our wise and informed governor, simply, wear a “dang mask.”

Jackie Daugherty • St. Peters

