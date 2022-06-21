Letter: Solve domestic problems first before helping Ukraine

Regarding “US, Germany sending weapons to Ukraine as Russia advances” (June 15): Is Eastern Ukraine worth it? Of all the warring conflicts in the world, the U.S. decided to wage economic war with Russia, which is starting to look like a war of mutual destruction. This for territory that has historically been part of Russia for over 500 years.

Yes, it’s nice to think that we can still be the policeman of the world but we are not, and I think both conservatives and liberals would agree that we have serious domestic problems to address before we try and solve the problems of other countries.

Is defending eastern Ukraine in America’s best interest? I think it is a question worth asking.

Chris Seibel • Ballwin