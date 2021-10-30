 Skip to main content
Letter: Solve supply-chain problem by boosting immigration
Philadelphia Port

A worker walks by stacks of shipping containers at the Port of Philadelphia on Thursday.

 Associated Press

Our ports are crowded with goods for American consumers, but the products can’t seem get to us. The problem is said to be a lack of workers, especially truckers. And, it seems even incentives don’t help.

I would like to suggest that the solution has been waiting outside all along: All we need do is open up and let more immigrants in. Except for Native Americans, we’re all immigrants, and whether we came here under force or came freely, we’ve all made this country strong. And what was true in the past is true now: Immigration is strength.

We need workers. Open up and let more immigrants in. We’ll all be better for it.

Robert Wanager • Hillsboro

