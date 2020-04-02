Letter: Solve the bail puzzle by monitoring released prisoners
St. Louis Medium Security Institution

The Medium Security Institution, also known as the workhouse. (photo by Robert Patrick/Post-Dispatch)

 Robert Patrick

Regarding the “Not frightened enough? Local judges decide to release violent accused felons.” (March 31): Many from this list are charged with violent crimes, including child molestation and armed robbery, causing many, including the victims, to fear for their safety. This editorial, and other news stories taken together, lay testament to the insoluble riddle that is our bail system: ensuring community safety, on the one hand, while applying cash bail to a criminal population which is mostly poor.

The events do not answer this problem. But they do present us with an opportunity. We can monitor to see how many from this list proceed to re-offend while released. And this experiment, if taken seriously, may perhaps provide some answer to the bail problem.

Matthew Mueller • St. Louis

