Letter: Solve the problems first, then select the candidate
Letter: Solve the problems first, then select the candidate

As I watch the Democrats lose themselves in the issue of electability, I yearn for them to address the problems uppermost in people’s minds: climate change and its impact on our everyday lives, improving health care, providing rational solutions to gun violence that everyone agrees on, and the list goes on.

Each of the candidates currently on the primary ballots has interesting ideas about how to approach and address these problems. These ideas, however, are worthless if the candidate who wins cannot work together with constituents and with legislators at local, state and federal levels. The president without a functioning Congress is nothing more than a divisive figurehead. And just saying something doesn’t make it so.

Can’t we focus on solving problems, develop a platform to that end, and then decide who should lead? What’s the point of a political party anyway?

Deborah Lund • Webster Groves

