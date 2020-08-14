You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Solving eviction problem aids in the schools’ reopening
0 comments

Letter: Solving eviction problem aids in the schools’ reopening

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Banners against renters eviction reading no job, no rent is displayed on a controlled rent building in Washington, DC on Aug. 9, 2020.

Banners against renters eviction reading no job, no rent is displayed on a controlled rent building in Washington, DC on Aug. 9, 2020. (Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

 ERIC BARADAT/AFP

Regarding “Options for rent, mortgage payment struggles due to COVID-19” (Aug. 9): As a teacher, I want the number of coronavirus cases in St. Louis city and county to decrease so that schools can reopen. However, if something isn’t done about our eviction crisis, those numbers will only continue to get worse.

We know that this issue is not just about the renters. Landlords deserve their rent so that they can pay their bills. If we want our country to recover economically, money needs to get into the hands of both renters and landlords. How can we call it a recovery when we are forcing people out of their homes in the middle of a pandemic?

The Senate should take action to address this crisis. The House of Representatives has already passed $100 billion in emergency rental assistance and a national moratorium on evictions. The Senate and President Donald Trump should quickly agree to this. This can only benefit everyone — the economy and helping to lower our coronavirus numbers so that schools can safely reopen.

Sarah Miller • University City

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports