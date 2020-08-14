Letter: Solving eviction problem aids in the schools’ reopening

Regarding “Options for rent, mortgage payment struggles due to COVID-19” (Aug. 9): As a teacher, I want the number of coronavirus cases in St. Louis city and county to decrease so that schools can reopen. However, if something isn’t done about our eviction crisis, those numbers will only continue to get worse.
We know that this issue is not just about the renters. Landlords deserve their rent so that they can pay their bills. If we want our country to recover economically, money needs to get into the hands of both renters and landlords. How can we call it a recovery when we are forcing people out of their homes in the middle of a pandemic?
The Senate should take action to address this crisis. The House of Representatives has already passed $100 billion in emergency rental assistance and a national moratorium on evictions. The Senate and President Donald Trump should quickly agree to this. This can only benefit everyone — the economy and helping to lower our coronavirus numbers so that schools can safely reopen.
Sarah Miller • University City
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.