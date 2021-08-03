Letter: Some amazingly still believe the pandemic is a hoax

Regarding "In this rural Missouri county, the vaccination rate is low and opposition high" (Aug. 1): As the situation with the virus once again worsens and we see so many months of hard-won progress at risk of slipping away, many of us ask ourselves: How it can be possible that some people could still convince themselves that the pandemic is a hoax? Some people believe that vaccines are part of a conspiracy and that their own selfish wrong-headedness doesn’t cause suffering for others. Or they think that wearing a mask is simply too great a sacrifice for them to make.

We wonder what it would take to move them toward some degree of compassion. If they spent even a few minutes with families who've lost loved ones, I wonder if their hearts would be moved then, or whether it would take the grief of losing someone they love for them to understand.