Letter: Some amazingly still believe the pandemic is a hoax
In this rural Missouri county, the vaccination rate is low and opposition high

County commissioner and farmer Doug Short, 53, gets ready to bale a neighbor's hay outside of Potosi on Thursday, July 29, 2021. Short, who had COVID-19 as did his father, has not been vaccinated. He believes antibodies from the virus are keeping him safe for now. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

Regarding "In this rural Missouri county, the vaccination rate is low and opposition high" (Aug. 1): As the situation with the virus once again worsens and we see so many months of hard-won progress at risk of slipping away, many of us ask ourselves: How it can be possible that some people could still convince themselves that the pandemic is a hoax? Some people believe that vaccines are part of a conspiracy and that their own selfish wrong-headedness doesn’t cause suffering for others. Or they think that wearing a mask is simply too great a sacrifice for them to make.

We wonder what it would take to move them toward some degree of compassion. If they spent even a few minutes with families who've lost loved ones, I wonder if their hearts would be moved then, or whether it would take the grief of losing someone they love for them to understand.

As we face, once again, the tragic consequences of denying reality, I think of the grieving families and of the selfless health care workers, and I wonder how they can bear the cruelty of hearing misguided people continue to parrot misinformation they’ve been duped into believing. And how, I wonder whether irresponsible people, especially elected officials, manage to absolve themselves of their own culpability.

Teddy Norris • St. Charles  

