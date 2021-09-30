 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Some are too spoiled to appreciate what US offers
0 comments

Letter: Some are too spoiled to appreciate what US offers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
American flag

Regarding “Parkway Central High School student admits writing racist messages in bathroom” (Sept. 25): Maybe the parents should be identified also. And this is one of many reasons to educate students and parents on the history of slavery, racism, ethnicity, and different cultures in our country. What are parents so afraid of that they refuse to acknowledge that there is Black privilege, Hispanic privilege, Native American privilege, Asian privilege, as well as many other cultures in our United States melting pot?

My point is that everybody is privileged to be in a country where you’re free to speak your opinions, travel where you want, help your neighbors and friends in need, and have compassion towards those less fortunate than yourself. These are just a few of many other positive attributes we’re all privileged to have. It’s just a shame that there are some people in our society today who are either too spoiled to appreciate what we have or are just plain prejudiced toward others.

Helen Casteel • St. Louis County

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News