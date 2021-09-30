Letter: Some are too spoiled to appreciate what US offers

Regarding “ Parkway Central High School student admits writing racist messages in bathroom ” (Sept. 25): Maybe the parents should be identified also. And this is one of many reasons to educate students and parents on the history of slavery, racism, ethnicity, and different cultures in our country. What are parents so afraid of that they refuse to acknowledge that there is Black privilege, Hispanic privilege, Native American privilege, Asian privilege, as well as many other cultures in our United States melting pot?

My point is that everybody is privileged to be in a country where you’re free to speak your opinions, travel where you want, help your neighbors and friends in need, and have compassion towards those less fortunate than yourself. These are just a few of many other positive attributes we’re all privileged to have. It’s just a shame that there are some people in our society today who are either too spoiled to appreciate what we have or are just plain prejudiced toward others.