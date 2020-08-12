Letter: Some churches sadly succumb to lure of federal money

Regarding the editorial: "‘Small business’ relief funds went to wealthy churches, well-heeled lawyers." (July 7): A first-century argument broke out between religious leaders concerning the remarkable success of a fledgling religious group yet to be known as Christians. The attempt to suppress the new group was for a time halted by the words of a religious leader who said, and I paraphrase here: If the movement is from God, it cannot be stopped.
These words come to mind as I consider the millions of federal dollars that have made their way into churches through the Paycheck Protection Program. Rather than call church and staff members to sacrifice in order to continue ministries, churches that once held to the tenet of the separation of church and state, succumbed to the temptation of accepting federal dollars. These churches should be honest and inform members that some of their ministries are now made possible by the federal government, rather than God working in the lives of its members.
Rev. Rudy Pulido • St. Louis County
