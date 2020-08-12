You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Some churches sadly succumb to lure of federal money
Letter: Some churches sadly succumb to lure of federal money

Joyce Meyer

Joyce Meyer, of Joyce Meyer Ministries, takes to the stage in August 2003 in Atlanta. The Fenton-based televangelist church, one of the richest in America, received between $5 million and $10 million in federal small-business pandemic assistance, according to a newly released list of top recipients. 

(Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com)

 Robert Cohen,

Regarding the editorial: "‘Small business’ relief funds went to wealthy churches, well-heeled lawyers." (July 7): A first-century argument broke out between religious leaders concerning the remarkable success of a fledgling religious group yet to be known as Christians. The attempt to suppress the new group was for a time halted by the words of a religious leader who said, and I paraphrase here: If the movement is from God, it cannot be stopped.

These words come to mind as I consider the millions of federal dollars that have made their way into churches through the Paycheck Protection Program. Rather than call church and staff members to sacrifice in order to continue ministries, churches that once held to the tenet of the separation of church and state, succumbed to the temptation of accepting federal dollars. These churches should be honest and inform members that some of their ministries are now made possible by the federal government, rather than God working in the lives of its members.

Rev. Rudy Pulido • St. Louis County

